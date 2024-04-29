Nearly 600 people participate in the third annual Bellin Health Heart 5K Run/Walk

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health say nearly 600 people participated in the annual Bellin 5K Heart Run/Walk on Saturday in Marinette.

According to a release, 597 people, aged from 1 to 95 years old, participated in the annual walk/run that supports heart-healthy activity for families.

Bellin Health officials say the community-centered event featured a 5K, a one-mile community walk, and a children’s run. Before the run, Bellin Health reinforced its commitment to community health by donating an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to the town of Peshtigo.

Officials report that this is the third straight year in which Bellin brought increased access to life-saving equipment in conjunction with the event as the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department received an AED in 2022 and the Marinette Police Department received a device in 2023.

This event saw the winner of the 5K on the men’s side, Matt Kasten from Menasha, set a new course record with a time of 16:16. Erin Schmitt from Sheboygan reclaimed her title from 2022 on the women’s side with a finish time of 19:39.

The complete results of this event can be found here and the fourth annual Bellin 5K Heart Run/Walk is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

