NCFC edges Foxes in US Open Cup

Apr. 18—CARY — Carolina Core FC fell 1-0 against North Carolina FC on Wednesday at WakeMed Soccer Park in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Julian Placias scored in the 60th minute for NCFC as the ball went across the goal following a flurry of chances in front. NCFC finished with a 15-4 advantage in shots for the match.

"The boys showed a lot of effort tonight — we came to play," CCFC coach Roy Lassiter said. "We studied our opponents well, and we had a game plan coming into the game. They're a good, seasoned and experienced team. We wanted to come in and put up a good fight. They got their opportunity and scored."

Alex Sutton finished with a season-high seven saves in goal for the Foxes, who were one of three MLS Next Pro clubs to make the third round.

The Foxes, returning to MLS NEXT Pro play, will play twice on the road next week. They'll face Chicago Fire II on Monday and Chattanooga on Saturday.