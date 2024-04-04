NCAA Women's Final Four: Best Bets

A full menu of betting markets for the NCAA Women’s Final Four are now available. Let’s dive in and have some fun.

Friday, April 5, 2024 @ 7P ET on ESPN

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH

3-North Carolina State (+600) vs. 1-South Carolina (-800)

Spread: Gamecocks -11.5 | O/U: 139.5

The Gamecocks and Dawn Staley are making their sixth appearance in the Final Four and seeking their third national championship. The Wolfpack are back in a national semifinal for the first time since 1998. Wes Moore’s team has been a fixture in the Tournament since his arrival on campus in 2013. That said, this is a deep and determined South Carolina squad. For the second straight season the Gamecocks arrive at the Final Four undefeated. This year they are seeking to avenge their loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals. South Carolina’s experience on the biggest of stages combined with their depth points to a big win. Lay the points and ride with Staley and the Gamecocks.

There are not too many individual player markets listed for this game and none that jump out as truly actionable. South Carolina spreads the wealth across seven or eight players in numerous statistical categories and because the belief here is in Dawn Staley’s side winning comfortably, there is not an attractive player market on the board.

Friday, April 5, 2024 @ 9P ET on ESPN

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH

3-UCONN (+125) vs. 1-Iowa (-150)

Spread: Hawkeyes -2.5 | O/U: 162.5

No question we have to start by looking at Caitlin Clark’s numbers. We have to believe all the OVERS are in play again Friday after her legendary performance in the Elite Eight in which she scored 41pts, pulled down 7 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists. Her individual markets for the national semifinal against UCONN are: 33.5 Points, 9.5 Assists, 6.5 Rebounds, and 5.5 3-Pointers. Even though Geo Auriemma will undoubtedly have a better plan to slow down Clark, we won’t be able to forgive ourselves in the morning if we do not play the OVER for each. Should we parlay them (+990) as well? YES! Remember. Injuries have depleted UCONN’s depth and talent level. Clark and Iowa make them pay.

Next, let’s look at UCONN’s Paige Bueckers’ numbers. The books have listed her totals at 26.5pts, 4.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 3-pointers. The OVER hit for each of Bueckers’ props against USC. If you like UCONN, Bueckers’ OVERS are in play. I believe Geno and his staff are as good as any staff in America at game-planning, but I can’t get past the depleted roster. I do like Bueckers’ OVER 2.5 3-pointers and OVER 6.5 rebounds.

Will the South Carolina Gamecocks’ perfect season continue, and will they get a shot at revenge against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes? Yes, although the second semifinal will be a rock fight ultimately decided of course by Caitlin Clark.

Enjoy the games and let’s cash some tickets.