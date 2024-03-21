NCAA Tournament results: Updates for every NCAA Tournament game today

Since Jim Nantz isn't using it anymore, we'll say it: hello friends and welcome to the first full day of March Madness action.

So far, the day has been chalk heavy though Long Beach State put a lump in the throats of Arizona Wildcat fans in the first half.

The only real bracket buster so far was No. 9 Michigan State's 69-51 win over Mississippi State, which left only 57% of brackets perfect, according to the NCAA March Madness X, formerly Twitter, account.

As the afternoon slate slides into halftime the Pac-12 champion No. 11 Oregon Ducks start the second stanza ahead of No. 6 South Carolina and No. 10 Nevada take the momentum into the locker room from No. 7 Dayton.

Follow along here for updates for the rest of the day:

No. 11 Duquesne 71, No. 6 BYU 67

No. 3 Creighton 77, No. 14 Akron 60

No. 2 Arizona 85, No. 15 Long Beach State 65

No. 1 North Carolina 90, No 16 Wagner 62

No. 3 Illinois 85, No. 14 Morehead State 69

Oregon Ducks guard Jadrian Tracey (22) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) go for a rebound during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

