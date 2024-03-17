NCAA Tournament: Print your brackets, how to watch March Madness

The NCAA's men's basketball tournament announced revealed the field for this year Sunday night.

Now, the fun part begins – filling out a bracket and watching the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament printable bracket

First, you need to get a bracket. We have you covered with a full bracket:

March Madness 2024 men's schedule

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

National championship: April 8

NCAA Tournament food: Wendy's has a March Madness deal. How to get $1 and $2 hamburgers

How to watch, stream March Madness games

TV channel: CBS, TNT, TBS, truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness live | Fubo | Sling TV

Each of the 2024 NCAA Tournament games will air live one of CBS, TNT, TBS or truTV, with streaming options on the NCAA March Madness live app, Fubo — which offers a free trial to potential subscribers — or Sling TV, which offers packages that include Turner Broadcast stations.

NCAA Tournament bracket busting relief: Does your NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket get busted? TGI Friday's can help

How are March Madness bids determined?

There are several different resources for the committee to choose the best 36 at-large teams, such as record and strength of schedule. But perhaps the most important one is the NET ranking. The NET ranking looks at a team's record and résumé, which then ranks all teams in Division I. Games are divided into four quadrants, and a team's quadrant record depends on who they are playing and where. This is how quadrant games are broken down:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The more Quad 1 wins, the better chance for a team to be selected in the tournament. Considering the NET ranking and other factors, the committee will then come up with the 36 best at-large teams to be selected. There are no limits to how many teams from a certain conference get selected. Here’s everything you need to know about how Selection Sunday works.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2024 NCAA Tournament: Print your brackets, how to watch March Madness