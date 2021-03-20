NCAA men's tournament: Oregon-VCU game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 issues

The NCAA men's tournament lost its first game to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday night.

The NCAA ruled that No. 7 Oregon’s first-round matchup with No. 10 VCU will be considered a no-contest due to “COVID-19 protocols” within the Rams' program. The announcement came just hours before the game was set to tip at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The decision now means that Oregon will advance to the second round of the tournament.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols," the NCAA said in a statement. "This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”

The NCAA did not elaborate on what coronavirus issues VCU was dealing with specifically. NCAA rules for the tournament require that teams have at least five eligible players able to participate in order for a game to move forward.

Oregon advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday after coronavirus issues within the VCU program ruled their game a no-contest. (AP/Andy Nelson)

VCU received 'multiple positive tests' in last 48 hours

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said they have been tested every day for the coronavirus over the past three weeks as a team, but that they "received multiple positive tests" within the last 48 hours. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that the program's first positive test appeared on Wednesday, and was followed by more on Friday and Saturday.

VCU has been in Indianapolis since Sunday night, and has no coronavirus protocol violations while at the tournament, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

"We are devastated for our players and coaches," Rhoades said in a statement. "It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament. We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time."

Story continues

VCU finished the season with a 19-7 overall record, and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament after falling in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game to St. Bonaventure.

"This is tremendously disappointing and heartbreaking for the student-athletes who've worked so hard for this opportunity," Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. "During this pandemic, the medical advisory boards have the authority to make this decision for the safety and welfare all of the student-athletes, staff and teams. VCU has had an outstanding year, and this setback does not diminish any of their accomplishment.

Oregon to take on Iowa-Grand Canyon winner

Oregon will now take on the winner of No. 2 Iowa-No. 15 Grand Canyon on Monday.

“During these challenging times, health and safety is the highest priority,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a statement . “We would like to wish the VCU student-athletes and staff all the best, and congratulate them on an outstanding season. We hate to see a team’s season end this way after all the hard work these student-athletes have put in. This isn’t the way we wanted to advance, but we are excited to be moving on and we will start our preparation for Monday’s game.”

VCU is the first team to be forced out of the tournament due to the coronavirus, though several other teams have had issues leading up to it.

Both Virginia and Duke were forced out of the ACC conference tournament early due to coronavirus issues, and the Cavaliers didn't arrive in Indianapolis for their first-round game until Friday after having to quarantine. Kansas' David McCormack returned from his bout with the coronavirus and dropped 22 points off the bench to lead the Jayhawks — who were also forced out of the Big 12 tournament early with a coronavirus issue — in a win over Eastern Washington on Saturday in their first-round game.

More from Yahoo Sports: