It's NCAA Tournament Day 3! What channel are March Madness games on Saturday, March 23?
March Madness returns to the court to begin the second round of NCAA Men's Division I basketball tournament action on Saturday, March 23.
All games will be aired across four TV channels throughout the day. Games will be held on CBS, TNT and TBS.
Here's what you need to know:
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton
When is Arizona vs. Dayton game time?
Tip-off is at 12:45 p.m. ET.
What channel is Arizona vs. Dayton? How to watch
The game can be watched on CBS.
Arizona vs. Dayton odds
Arizona is favored over Dayton by 9.5 points, according to BetMGM.
Arizona vs. Dayton score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
When is Kansas vs. Gonzaga game time?
Tip-off is at 3:15 p.m. ET.
What channel is Kansas vs. Gonzaga? How to watch
The game can be watched on CBS.
Kansas vs. Gonzaga odds
Gonzaga is favored over Kansas by 4.5 points, according to BetMGM.
Kansas vs. Gonzaga score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Michigan State
When is North Carolina vs. Michigan State game time?
Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is North Carolina vs. Michigan State? How to watch
The game can be watched on CBS.
North Carolina vs. Michigan State odds
North Carolina is favored over Michigan State by 3.5 points, according to BetMGM.
North Carolina vs. Michigan State score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Washington State
When is Iowa State vs. Washington State game time?
Tip-off is at 6:10 p.m. ET.
What channel is Iowa State vs. Washington State? How to watch
The game can be watched on TNT.
Iowa State vs. Washington State odds
Iowa State is favored over Washington State by 6.5 points, according to BetMGM.
Iowa State vs. Washington State score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 11 NC State vs. No. 14 Oakland
When is NC State vs. Oakland game time?
Tip-off is at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What channel is NC State vs. Oakland? How to watch
The game can be watched on TBS.
NC State vs. Oakland odds
NC State is favored over Oakland by 6.5 points, according to BetMGM.
NC State vs. Oakland score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas
When is Tennessee vs. Texas game time?
Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel is Tennessee vs. Texas? How to watch
The game can be watched on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Texas odds
Tennessee is favored over Texas by 6.5 points, according to BetMGM.
Tennessee vs. Texas score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne
When is Illinois vs. Duquesne game time?
Tip-off is at 8:40 p.m. ET.
What channel is Illinois vs. Duquesne? How to watch
The game can be watched on TNT.
Illinois vs. Duquesne odds
Illinois is favored over Duquesne by 10.5 points, according to BetMGM.
Illinois vs. Duquesne score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 11 Oregon
When is Creighton vs. Oregon game time?
Tip-off is at 9:40 p.m. ET.
What channel is Creighton vs. Oregon? How to watch
The game can be watched on TBS.
Creighton vs. Oregon odds
Creighton is favored over Oregon by 5.5 points, according to BetMGM.
Creighton vs. Oregon score
The final score of this game has yet to be determined.
