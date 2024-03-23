It's NCAA Tournament Day 3! What channel are March Madness games on Saturday, March 23?

March Madness returns to the court to begin the second round of NCAA Men's Division I basketball tournament action on Saturday, March 23.

All games will be aired across four TV channels throughout the day. Games will be held on CBS, TNT and TBS.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton

Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos (2) celebrates with UD head coach Anthony Grant

When is Arizona vs. Dayton game time?

Tip-off is at 12:45 p.m. ET.

What channel is Arizona vs. Dayton? How to watch

The game can be watched on CBS.

Arizona vs. Dayton odds

Arizona is favored over Dayton by 9.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Arizona vs. Dayton score

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts during the first half against the Samford Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When is Kansas vs. Gonzaga game time?

Tip-off is at 3:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is Kansas vs. Gonzaga? How to watch

The game can be watched on CBS.

Kansas vs. Gonzaga odds

Gonzaga is favored over Kansas by 4.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Kansas vs. Gonzaga score

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts against the Wagner Seahawks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

When is North Carolina vs. Michigan State game time?

Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is North Carolina vs. Michigan State? How to watch

The game can be watched on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Michigan State odds

North Carolina is favored over Michigan State by 3.5 points, according to BetMGM.

North Carolina vs. Michigan State score

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - MARCH 21: Milan Momcilovic #22 of the Iowa State Cyclones dribbles the ball against Zeke Mayo #2 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at CHI Health Center on March 21, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When is Iowa State vs. Washington State game time?

Tip-off is at 6:10 p.m. ET.

What channel is Iowa State vs. Washington State? How to watch

The game can be watched on TNT.

Iowa State vs. Washington State odds

Iowa State is favored over Washington State by 6.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Iowa State vs. Washington State score

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 14 Oakland

Oakland's Jack Gohlke reacts during the first half against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh. Gohlke made 10 of 20 3-point attempts in the 80-76 upset win.

When is NC State vs. Oakland game time?

Tip-off is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What channel is NC State vs. Oakland? How to watch

The game can be watched on TBS.

NC State vs. Oakland odds

NC State is favored over Oakland by 6.5 points, according to BetMGM.

NC State vs. Oakland score

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 21: Dalton Knecht #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts during the second half against the Saint Peter's Peacocks in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 21, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

When is Tennessee vs. Texas game time?

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is Tennessee vs. Texas? How to watch

The game can be watched on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Texas odds

Tennessee is favored over Texas by 6.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Tennessee vs. Texas score

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne

Duquesne forward Fousseyni Drame (34) reacts toward the end of the Dukes' win against Brigham Young during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska on March 21, 2024.

When is Illinois vs. Duquesne game time?

Tip-off is at 8:40 p.m. ET.

What channel is Illinois vs. Duquesne? How to watch

The game can be watched on TNT.

Illinois vs. Duquesne odds

Illinois is favored over Duquesne by 10.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Illinois vs. Duquesne score

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 11 Oregon

When is Creighton vs. Oregon game time?

Tip-off is at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What channel is Creighton vs. Oregon? How to watch

The game can be watched on TBS.

Creighton vs. Oregon odds

Creighton is favored over Oregon by 5.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Creighton vs. Oregon score

