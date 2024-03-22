What is a Boilermaker? Explaining Purdue basketball nickname ahead of NCAA Tournament

With 362 Division I programs in college basketball, there’s destined to be a few unique team nicknames — some of which fans will see for the first time come March Madness.

Among those are the No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers, who are expected to be one of the top contenders in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers (29-4, 17-3 Big Ten) are led by 7-foot-4 reigning player of the year Zach Edey, who is averaging 24.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 62.3% from the field. Purdue has been a mainstay in March Madness under coach Matt Painter, reaching the Sweet 16 six times and the Elite Eight once since his tenure started in 2005.

However, Purdue this season will be looking to avoid being upset by a No. 16 seed again. Last season, the Boilermakers fell to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58, becoming the second No. 1 seed in tournament history to fall to a No. 16 seed. Virginia, the first No. 1 seed to lose in the first round, fell to UMBC 74-54 in 2018.

Should Purdue make a deep run into March Madness, its nickname is sure to draw more and more curiosity. With that, here’s why Purdue is called the Boilermakers:

Why is Purdue called the Boilermakers?

In 1891, Purdue was far from a football powerhouse compared to in-state powers Wabash, DePuaw and Butler. However, the Boilermakers hired coaches from Princeton and started to reverse the narrative.

Purdue defeated Wabash 44-0 in 1891, which led to the Daily Argus-News referring to the team as the “Burly Boiler Makers from Purdue.” A recap of the game from the nearby Lafayette Sunday Times reportedly referred to Purdue as "coal heavers," "boiler makers" and "stevedores."

The nickname coined by the Daily Argus-News comes from the type of education students received at the school at the time, according to Purdue’s official website.

Purdue, a land-grant research institution, at the time was known to school “the sons and daughters of the working class of the occupations that were considered beneath the high-born who attended liberal arts college such as Wabash,” according to Purdue.

Purdue’s official website said the school had also been called names such as “grangers”, “railsplitters” and “foundry hands” — but Boilermakers was the one that stuck.

What is a Boilermaker?

A Boilermaker is exactly as it sounds: a person that makes boilers. Purdue then obtained a railroad engine for its new locomotive laboratory in 1891, which was a step toward becoming a school specializing in engineering and agriculture, according to the school.

The school’s speciality served as fodder for the nickname, Purdue wrote.

What is the Boilermaker Special?

The Boilermaker Special leads the Purdue Boilermakers onto the field before the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue’s official mascot is a replica of a Victorian-era locomotive called the “Boilermaker Special,” which was created by a student in the 1930s to represent the “agrarian heritage” of the school, according to Purdue’s website.

Different versions of the “Boilermaker Special” have been dedicated in 1953, 1960, 1993 and 2011. Most recently, a smaller version of the mascot was dedicated in 2017, called the “Boilermaker Xtra Special,” that appears at various Purdue sporting events.

Purdue has a traditional mascot, with a human inside a suit, however, it’s not the official mascot of the school. “Purdue Pete” appears at Boilermakers events and wears a hardhat and carries a hammer.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What is a Boilermaker? Purdue basketball nickname, history, explained