NCAA Tournament - Arkansas comes back late to send defending champion Kansas home

A near-freezing Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium was not enough to cool off the red-hot Arkansas bats. The Diamond Hogs pieced together nine runs as right-hander Will McEntire turned in his second consecutive quality start, completing the recipe for a 9-3 victory — their 12th straight — over the Auburn Tigers to win the series. The steady flow of offense began with a trio of unearned runs in the first inning.