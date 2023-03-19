NCAA Tournament - Arkansas comes back late to send defending champion Kansas home
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg takes you through 8-seed Arkansas’ impressive win over 1-seed Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here's what people on Twitter had to say about Arkansas' upset win over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman took off his shirt and flexed his muscles after his team upset the defending champions No. 1 Kansas on Saturday.
Miles Jr led all scorers in the game
Duke entered Saturday on a 10-game winning streak, and with Final Four buzz. Then came some painful lessons for the young Blue Devils.
After its season-ending loss to Tennessee, Duke basketball will be left to think about a statistic that will likely come to define its 2022-23 season.
The Kansas State University Wildcats turned up the heat in the second half to power past the Montana State Bobcats 77-65. K-State will play Kentucky on Sunday.
Kansas coach Bill Self is considered day-to-day while he recovers from a heart procedure.
KC Star reporter Shreyas Laddha breaks down KU’s second-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament: the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek recaps 1-seed Houston’s victory over 16-seed Northern Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament while looking ahead to their 2nd round matchup vs. Auburn.
It says here Kentucky will win the War of the Wildcats against Kansas State and advance to the Sweet 16 in New York.
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson spoke to Arizona student-athletes Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey after the Wildcats lost to Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
A near-freezing Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium was not enough to cool off the red-hot Arkansas bats. The Diamond Hogs pieced together nine runs as right-hander Will McEntire turned in his second consecutive quality start, completing the recipe for a 9-3 victory — their 12th straight — over the Auburn Tigers to win the series. The steady flow of offense began with a trio of unearned runs in the first inning.
Jon Scheyer has done in his first season what Coach K often struggled to do in his final years: inspire the freshman-laden Blue Devils to play defense like the Duke of old.
HawgBeat takes a deep dive into the analytics for Arkansas' opponent on Saturday: the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Longhorns spoke to the media Friday afternoon.
Olivier Nkamhoua had 27 points to send Tennessee to the Sweet 16 with a win against Duke.
The NCAA women's tournament continues its first round on Saturday.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
A March Madness sitter. This year's tournament has had it all.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.