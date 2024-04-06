NCAA Tournament - Can Alabama’s Grant Nelson stop UConn’s Donovan Clingan?

Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and Danny Green discuss Saturday's Final Four showdown between UConn and Alabama, highlighting the clash between big men and the significance of guard play.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The Final Four is here, and that means we have two epic matchups to preview. Not the least of which is defending national champions UConn taking on Alabama. Krysten Peek, Danny Green, Jason Fitz for Yahoo Sports. Danny, give me a matchup you're excited for in this one.

DANNY GREEN: All weekend for me, it's the battle of the bigs-- Donovan Clingan, Grant Nelson. What he did to my Carolina boys was unreal. He had an unbelievable game. But it depends on what Grant Nelson's going to show up. Is it the Carolina Grant Nelson? Or is it the Clemson Grant Nelson? He's the only way they can stop Donovan Clingan. And they both protect the rim well. But he's so skilled. They're both pros. So I'm interested to see how these guys face off this weekend in the battle of the bigs.

JASON FITZ: KP, what are you looking for?

KRYSTEN PEEK: It's the guard play. I mean, these two teams are-- they run offense so quickly. But then UConn-- I mean, Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle. Tristen said they're going to throw a lot of different sets at him defensively to try to mix it up. So the guard play-- I mean, it is a battle of the bigs for the weekend. But this game specifically, I'm so looking forward to the guard play.

I feel like we're going to be watching video game basketball in this game because both teams love to play with pace. Pace will be everything.