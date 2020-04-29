NCAA takes biggest step yet toward allowing college athletes to be compensated for name, image and likeness

Final Four flag fly over the headquarter of the NCAA in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It’s finally happening.

On Wednesday morning, the NCAA announced that its Board of Governors — the association’s highest governing body — expressed support for rule changes that would allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

The Board of Governors met on the issue this week and agreed that athletes should be allowed to receive compensation for third-party endorsements “both related and separate from athletics.” Additionally, athletes would be permitted to receive payment for other opportunities “such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances.”

Within these endorsements, student-athletes would be permitted to identify themselves by sport and school. However, the use of conference and school logos or trademarks would not be allowed as the NCAA wants to make it clear that its athletes would not be paid by a university or college for endorsement opportunities. Athletes would be paid by a third party and there is no cap to how much an athlete can be paid.

Moving forward, the Board of Governors has instructed each of the NCAA’s three divisions — Division I, II and III — to move toward drafting a specific rule structure with the goal of formally adopting new legislation in January ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

NCAA dramatically changed its tune on NIL last October

Wednesday’s landmark news comes on the heels of six months of discussions from the group the Board of Governors appointed to create recommendations for rules that would allow name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes to exist. The impetus for change was spurred on by political pressure from numerous states that proposed — and even passed — bills that would allow college athletes in their states to be compensated for the use of their likenesses.

Earlier this month, NCAA vice president for Division I Kevin Lennon described the recommendations as “robust” while avoiding a “pay-for-play model” or an “employer-employee relationship” between university and athlete.

In a press release, the NCAA laid out specific “guardrails” it is requiring for “future name, image and likeness activities.” In addition to avoiding school and conference involvement, the NCAA wants to avoid using name, image and likeness activities “for recruiting by schools and boosters.” The NCAA also wants to regulate the use of “agents and advisors” in brokering potential deals.

“As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”

All changes formally brought into NCAA legislation are expected to fall under these guidelines:

Ensuring student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

Maintaining the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.

Ensuring rules are transparent, focused and enforceable, and facilitating fair and balanced competition.

Making clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.

Making clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.

Reaffirming that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.

Enhancing principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.

Protecting the recruiting environment and prohibiting inducements to select, remain at or transfer to a specific institution.

