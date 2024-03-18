NCAA issues a blanket waiver to increase the amount of players on rosters for 2024

More players could soon be suiting up for the Oklahoma Sooners and other FBS and FCS schools across the country. There was a limit of 110 student-athletes who may engage in practice activities before the school’s first day of classes or before the fifth day before the school’s first game, whichever occurs earlier.

But that will change for the 2024 season. According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the NCAA is issuing a blanket waiver for FBS and FCS teams to increase the preseason practice/fall camp roster from 110 to 120 players. It’ll take effect for this upcoming season but the Football Oversight Committee and D1 Council will consider a permanent policy this summer.

In addition to that change, the NCAA said, the waiver will start the process of removing the rule that allows the replacement of a student-athlete. Spring practice is underway across the country as teams prepare for the 2024 season. There’s also a transfer portal window set to open in April, and the expectation is there will be plenty of movement when that time comes.

Now, it’s unclear why this change was brought up and if that means more scholarship players or if it means 10 additional walk-ons. I would assume it’s more walk-ons but it isn’t clear if that is the case.

For Oklahoma, this could mean they could get very active in the transfer portal. If they can get guys to help them on the field, that would be preferred, but I could see Oklahoma going after some good veteran locker room guys if they don’t find anyone who can help much on the field.

Maybe that’s a person who is a former captain of the team they were on or something of that nature. But that’s what I would expect Oklahoma to do. But it could also mean some guys you thought would hit the portal or maybe guys Oklahoma was going to push toward the portal due to numbers, they no longer will. For now, we just have to wait and see.

