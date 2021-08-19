NCAA football betting: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is the Heisman favorite and a popular bet

Bettors really like Spencer Rattler’s chances to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Oklahoma QB is the favorite to win the 2021 Heisman at BetMGM. He’s also the player who’s the most popular bet at the sportsbook too. Nearly 19% of wagers have been placed on Rattler (+800) to win and 26.5% of the handle — the total money wagered — is on the QB to win.

Rattler’s popularity in Heisman wagering mirrors that of his team’s national title wagers. Oklahoma is getting the most money at BetMGM of any team to win the national title. The Sooners are the second-most popular bet to win the national title behind preseason favorite Alabama.

And guess what? An Alabama player is No. 2 to Rattler among the Heisman odds. New Alabama starting QB Bryce Young is at +1000 to win the Heisman. Bettors aren’t sold on his chances, however. Just 4.2% of the total wagers and 3.6% of the handle is on Young to win.

Top nine favorites are all QBs

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei is the No. 3 favorite at +1100 and he’s followed by Georgia QB J.T. Daniels at +1200. You have to go all the way to Texas RB Bijan Robinson at +3000 — the 10th player on the board — to find a non-QB at the top of the Heisman odds list.

Robinson is a popular bet too. Just over 7% of the handle is on him to win and 5.5% of tickets are on him to win. Robinson came on strong over the latter part of Texas’ 2020 season and is expected to be an important part of new coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense in 2021.

The only other player with more bets than Robinson is North Carolina QB Sam Howell. Just under 7% of tickets are on Howell to win the trophy. Howell (+1600) and Rattler are considered the top two QB prospects eligible for the 2022 NFL draft.

Just over 5% of bets are on Daniels to win the Heisman Trophy and exactly 5% of bets are on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral to win.

Heisman favorites

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, +800

Alabama QB Bryce Young, +1000

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, +1100

Georgia QB J.T. Daniels, +1200

North Carolina QB Sam Howell, +1600

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, +1600

Miami QB D’Eriq King, +2000

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, +2500

USC QB Kedon Slovis, +2800

Texas RB Bijan Robinson, +3000

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels, +3000

