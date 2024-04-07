NCAA Final Four fans advised by TSA not to place game programs in checked luggage

Fans at the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, have been advised to not fly home with game programs placed in their checked baggage.

The NCAA posted a notice at State Farm Stadium during Saturday’s semifinals with the following message:

“Please Note: If you have an Official NCAA Men’s Final Four Game Program and are flying, TSA advises that you place your game program in your carry-on baggage. DO NOT place game programs in your checked baggage. The TSA has determined that the thickness and type of glossy paper that is used creates a bulk mass that has to be hand inspected in most cases and will cause potential delays to the security screening process.”

The same advisory also was posted on the NCAA website's "Before you go" section.

A similar warning has been in place at recent Super Bowls. The issue stems from a new CT screening technology in place at airports across the country.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NCAA Final Four game programs come with carry-on warning for flyers