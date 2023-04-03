NCAA basketball national championship scores, updates, how to watch: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State

There haven't been many NCAA tournaments that have given us more entertainment than this one.

San Diego State's buzzer-beating win on Saturday continued the drama and put SDSU into the title game. UConn's win over Miami wasn't as exciting but it continued the Huskies' dominant tournament. We've had great games and unique storylines, and now we're down to one game left in the season.

UConn vs. San Diego State

The one predictable thing in this tournament has been UConn. The Huskies have been dominant from the first round on, and that continued in a 72-59 win over Miami that never even seemed that close. In a Final Four that included no top-three seeds and three programs that were seeking their first championship, UConn seemed like the one that fit.

We do need to give San Diego State some respect though. SDSU played elite defense for weeks to win the Mountain West tournament and then get to the Final Four. When Florida Atlantic hit shots against SDSU, the Aztecs found a way to erase a big second-half deficit and win at the buzzer on Lamont Butler's instantly iconic shot. SDSU has earned its way to the final Monday night of the season.

It will be a much different challenge against UConn, which is an impressive college team. But SDSU has shown it can at least keep a game close.

How to watch UConn vs. SDSU

Who: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State

When: 9:20 p.m. ET Monday

Where: NRG Arena, Houston

TV: CBS

Line: UConn -7.5 on BetMGM