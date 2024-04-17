NCAA approves rule allowing multiple transfer with immediate eligibility

The rules around the NCAA transfer portal are about to get even more relaxed.

On Wednesday, the Division I Council approved an emergency rule that allows players transferring to be immediately eligible regardless of whether they’ve transferred before, as long as they’re in good academic standing with the institution they’re leaving.

Players will still only be permitted to transfer during the two windows, and players transferring mid-season will not be eligible to play for a different team in the same season.

The issue came up this past football and basketball season, and in December, the NCAA agreed to a temporary injunction giving eligibility to mult-time transfers. Now, that ruling will be permanent.

This is a decision that was widely expected, and it still needs to be formally approved by the NCAA’s executive board on Monday. But barring a last-second surprise, it seems there will now be almost no restrictions on who is immediately eligible to play after transferring.

