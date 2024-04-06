NC State vs. Purdue: Predictions and odds for Saturday's Final Four game

In a few hours, the NCAA Men's Final Four will take center stage at State Farm Stadium, where top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will face underdogs N.C. State Wolfpack in a must-see matchup.

Purdue secured their place in the Final Four for the third time after defeating Tennessee 72-66 in the Elite Eight. Zach Edey put up an outstanding performance with 40 points and 16 rebounds. He also made the game-winning block against Tennessee's Dalton Knecht that kept the Boilermakers' hopes of becoming national champions alive. Edey is also a finalist for the prestigious Wooden Award, which is given annually to the best college basketball player in the country.

N.C. State is set to make its first Final Four appearance since winning the championship in 1983. DJ Burns Jr. has been a crucial player in their success, scoring 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the upset 76-64 win over Duke.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers high fives Braden Smith #3 against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NC State vs. Purdue predictions

Yahoo Sports: Purdue 85, N.C. State 71

Sam King writes: "The Boilermakers are on a mission. The Wolfpack are on the improbable ride of their lives. Somehow, those unlikely NCAA Tournament upsets for the ages tend to happen at Purdue's expense. Not this time."

SportingNews: Purdue 78, NC State 72

Sloan Piva writes: "10 points is a lot to give a Cinderella that's playing with house money and as confident as any team in sports. The Wolfpack may not be howling at the moon by the end of Saturday night, but they certainly won't be whimpering back to Raleigh. Pick Purdue to win but take N.C. State to cover as long as the spread is north of nine."

New York Post: Pick Over 146

Staff writes: "With Edey scoring on Burns, I’d imagine the Boilers generate plenty of open jumpers, and some are bound to start falling against N.C. State. However, Edey is laterally slow like Burns, making him similarly vulnerable on defense. Again, if you move him around, you can score on him. So, neither star big man nor team defense grades out well defending post-up or ball-screen sets, which is problematic against two post-centric offenses. And if either defense attempts to bring extra resources toward Burns or Edey, both can effectively dish it to secondary scorers. Therefore, I think we’ll see consistent, efficient offense for 40 minutes on both ends. These two teams are a combined 43-26 (62%) to the over this year for a reason."

ESPN: Purdue has a 89% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Purdue Boilermakers have a 89/6% chance to beat N.C. State Wolfpack in the Final Four.

NC State vs. Purdue: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack in Saturday's Final Four March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Thursday.

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneylines: Purdue (-450); N.C. State (+350)

Over/under: 145.5

How to watch NC State vs. Purdue: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

