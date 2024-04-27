NC State offensive lineman Dylan McMahon drafted on Day 3. Here’s what to know

A second N.C. State football player heard his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend.

The Philadephia Eagles selected Wolfpack offensive lineman Dylan McMahon in the sixth round Saturday, with the No. 190 overall pick.

McMahon became the 10th offensive guard taken in the draft. This is the third straight year that an NFL team has selected an N.C. State offensive lineman in the draft. McMahon follows Chandler Zavala (No. 114) in 2023 and Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu (No. 6) in 2022.

The Savannah, Georgia, product is also the fourth ACC player selected by the Eagles on Day 3. He joins Clemson running back Will Shipley (No. 127), Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 155), and Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (No. 185).

ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper described McMahon as a “pretty good athlete” who did a solid job on positional blocking but had issues with consistency when serving as a drive blocker. Kiper noted McMahon’s arm length of 31 3/4 inches, which isn’t as long as other offensive guards taken in prior rounds.

“He’s athletic enough to get the job done,” Kiper said. “In space, inconsistency again was the problem. As a pass blocker, I like the footwork; really good technique and usually very sound. Gets uprooted by power on occasion.”

Kiper continued by saying he would be surprised if McMahon will be a starter on the NFL level but could see him as a backup.

McMahon started four seasons in his five-year Wolfpack career and was a preseason Rimington Trophy watchlist selection before an injury limited his playing time. The Rimington Trphy is awarded to the best center in college football.

The redshirt junior played most of his career at one of the guard positions. He started 14 games in 2022 and 2023 at center. McMahon earned Honorable Mention All-ACC in the fall.

His selection comes one day after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected teammate Payton Wilson in the third round of the draft.