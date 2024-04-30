NC High School Athletic Association to consider bans for unruly fans, body cams at meeting

The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting begins Tuesday with a heavy agenda.

On tap for the two-day meeting in Chapel Hill:

▪ Discussion of using body cameras on basketball officials, paid for by private funding. An NCHSAA officiating subcommittee is proposing using the cameras to help deal with bad behavior from fans, players and coaches, which is often targeted towards officials.

According to the official NCHSAA itinerary, “People have gotten arrested, players attacked and games postponed due to violent incidents occurring at games.”

The NCHSAA expects that a potential trial of body cams would deter poor behavior and improve morale among officials.

▪ Discussion of a potential 365-day ban for any spectator who confronts a game official, event official, player or coach before, during or after a game. If adopted, this would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.

▪ Discussion of a potential change to the RPI formula used for playoff seeding.

▪ Discussion around the possibility of shortening the winter sports season, or delaying the start of the spring sports season due to issues with winter and spring sports overlapping.

▪ Discussion around transferring remaining NCHSAA endowment funds to the NCHSAA Foundation, an entity designed to manage those funds. An initial transfer was authorized by the NCHSAA’s Board a year ago. The transfer of funds would not impact the association’s operating budget.

▪ Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ executive director Ericia Turner will present a “Bylaw Committee Report,” which is expected to include information on new conferences beginning in the 2025-26 school year, when the NCHSAA will expand from four to eight classifications.

Turner has been part of a committee that has been doing research into potential alignment of schools.

At the meeting, the NCHSAA board will also name the realignment committee that will ultimately determine those new conferences.