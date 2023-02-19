NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest

Kurt Helin
·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY — The world knows who Mac McClung is now.

It took a pretty committed NBA fan to know beforehand — while he had a standout run for the Lakers at Summer League, he played in two NBA games and the 76ers had just given him a two-way contract this week — but when you open the Dunk Contest like this, the world reacts.

Mac McClung is the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion and that had the NBA world reacting, both in the building and on social media.

