NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest
SALT LAKE CITY — The world knows who Mac McClung is now.
It took a pretty committed NBA fan to know beforehand — while he had a standout run for the Lakers at Summer League, he played in two NBA games and the 76ers had just given him a two-way contract this week — but when you open the Dunk Contest like this, the world reacts.
MAC MCCLUNG 😳#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/0wuoeaeqc6
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023
Mac McClung is the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion and that had the NBA world reacting, both in the building and on social media.
.@SHAQ’s reaction to Mac’s final dunk 🗣️pic.twitter.com/VDsYThQSJ8
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023
Mac McClung had everybody shook tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/wsWLNwYNdF
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023
YEAH TEAMMATE!!!!! @sixers
— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) February 19, 2023
Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 19, 2023
The Dunk contest should be over right there, no more dunking. How do you START with that?!
— Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) February 19, 2023
McClung bounce is crazy
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 19, 2023
I was wrong about the dunk contest. Mac Mcclung 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 19, 2023
Yeaaa… go on ahead and put his name in the dunk contest for next year too ! #NBAAllStar
— Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) February 19, 2023
OMG!! #mackmcclung WHITE MEN CAN DUNK!! -Sidney Deane says “Whooo, so pretty!!.Bravo.” 🙌🏿
— Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) February 19, 2023
This is so Dope! Congratulation Mac McClung
— Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) February 19, 2023
Amazing performance by McClung! Fun to get surprised after every dunk!! 🛫 #NBAAllStar
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 19, 2023
Mac McClung has personally saved the slam dunk contest with his performance tonight!! He put on a show! 🔥🔥🔥
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 19, 2023
Check out more from All-Star weekend
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest NBA to have All-Star captains choose reserves first in attempt to avoid last...
NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest originally appeared on NBCSports.com