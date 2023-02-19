NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest

SALT LAKE CITY — The world knows who Mac McClung is now.

It took a pretty committed NBA fan to know beforehand — while he had a standout run for the Lakers at Summer League, he played in two NBA games and the 76ers had just given him a two-way contract this week — but when you open the Dunk Contest like this, the world reacts.

Mac McClung is the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion and that had the NBA world reacting, both in the building and on social media.

Mac McClung had everybody shook tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/wsWLNwYNdF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023

Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 19, 2023

The Dunk contest should be over right there, no more dunking. How do you START with that?! — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) February 19, 2023

I was wrong about the dunk contest. Mac Mcclung 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 19, 2023

Yeaaa… go on ahead and put his name in the dunk contest for next year too ! #NBAAllStar — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) February 19, 2023

OMG!! #mackmcclung WHITE MEN CAN DUNK!! -Sidney Deane says “Whooo, so pretty!!.Bravo.” 🙌🏿 — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) February 19, 2023

This is so Dope! Congratulation Mac McClung — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) February 19, 2023

Amazing performance by McClung! Fun to get surprised after every dunk!! 🛫 #NBAAllStar — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung has personally saved the slam dunk contest with his performance tonight!! He put on a show! 🔥🔥🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 19, 2023

