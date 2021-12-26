NBA Twitter reacts to Nic Claxton posterizing LeBron James on Christmas Day

James Harden and Patty Mills delivered season-best performances to keep the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, but Nicolas Claxton delivered the perfect exclamation point in the final minute of a 122-115 win on the road.

The Lakers closed a huge Brooklyn lead with a 31-8 run to tie the game at 115-115 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Claxton seized all the momentum back for Brooklyn with a stunning finish on an alley-oop from James Harden. LeBron James elevated to contest the catch, but Claxton caught the ball and threw it in over James, drawing the foul in the process.

NBA Twitter couldn’t believe it:

NIC CLAXTON THROWS DOWN THE OOP OVER BRON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dqsdozz5iA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021

Considering the time and place — tie game, 45 seconds left, Christmas crowd lit at the Crypt — that Claxton finish over LeBron was one of the most stunning plays I've seen in a long time — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 26, 2021

That Nic Claxton dunk over LeBron is going to be in the Nets' hype video as long as he's in Brooklyn. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 26, 2021

LEBRON JAMES HAS FAILED THE CLAXTON TEST — shania (@nbashania) December 26, 2021

LEBRON JUST GOT POSTERIZED BY NIC CLAXTON!! pic.twitter.com/qFSucjbKJG — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) December 26, 2021

NO. WORDS. Claxton with the dunk of the year over LeBron. Our play of the year. pic.twitter.com/g5SXZgrGDC — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 26, 2021

Nix Claxton’s dunk on Lebron represents the entire Lakers season so far 🥶

pic.twitter.com/e63sUSHhQx — NBA Betting Today (@NBAbettingtoday) December 26, 2021

CLAXTON PUT BRON ON A POSTER! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/zdluwqf8jJ — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 26, 2021

Hate that large of a lead being given up. But they closed the door 🤝 Y’all, this crowd was shook shook after that Claxton Oop. Bananas — Michael Grady (@Grady) December 26, 2021

Nic Claxton, from the University of Georgia. pic.twitter.com/yr8YOnLaZN — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) December 26, 2021

