NBA Twitter reacts to Mavericks losing to Real Madrid: ‘Mavs lost to a soccer team?’

The Dallas Mavericks lost an NBA preseason game to Luka Doncic’s former team and the Turkish Airlines Euroleague champs, 127-123.

Luka was limited to just five minutes of action, Kyrie Irving wasn’t available and mostly players from the second and third unit from the Mavs played.

Still, here’s how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid ultimately beating the Mavs.

Real Madrid complete 1⃣4⃣ PTS comeback against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/rXWu1w9Jco — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) October 10, 2023

Can someone explain why the Mavericks are losing to a soccer team pic.twitter.com/opMa9oP1Rq — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) October 10, 2023

Mavericks really lost to a soccer team. They is not making the playoffs pic.twitter.com/aBrsTn4bQY — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) October 10, 2023

Let's see if the reactions to the Dallas Mavericks losing to Real Madrid are similar to Phoenix losing to Adelaide in preseason. They had a field day with that one. (they both do not matter) — Zona (@AZSportsZone) October 10, 2023

Real Madrid just beat the Dallas Mavericks. 😳 pic.twitter.com/C88pBBR6xA — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) October 10, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks just lost to Real Madrid 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/TYfsYqOfy8 pic.twitter.com/fcHP3qChhf — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) October 10, 2023

I guess the NBA is not the world champs pic.twitter.com/a8LfKqsslC — Synthetic Sports (@SyntheticSports) October 10, 2023

Real Madrid has not lost to an NBA team in eight years. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype