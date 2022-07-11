NBA Twitter reacts to James Wiseman’s Summer League debut

After missing the final run of his rookie campaign and his full sophomore season, James Wiseman made his long-awaited return to the court in the NBA Summer League on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Wiseman didn’t waste time in his Summer League debut. For the Golden State Warriors’ first points of the game, The 2020 No. 2 overall pick hammered down a lob dunk from Jonathan Kuminga.

The alley-oop dunk in the opening seconds was just the start of an impressive debut in the Summer League for the 21-year-old center.

Wiseman went on to tally 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with two boards in 20 minutes. Along with showing off his skillset around the rim, Wiseman knocked down his lone 3-pointers against the Spurs.

The third-year big man did struggle with foul trouble in his debut, recording seven fouls against San Antonio.

With Wiseman’s help, the Warriors notched their first win in the 2022 edition of the Summer League. Along with securing a victory in his debut, Wiseman’s performance garnered some attention from the NBA Twitter community.

Following Wiseman’s debut, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Wiseman and the Warriors on Sunday night.

Here’s that Jonathan Kuminga to James Wiseman pick-and-roll lob dunk to open the game pic.twitter.com/PqGqPb1VJN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman looking disciplined on defense. These are major flashes https://t.co/htfSCoQhHs pic.twitter.com/H72Z0NZ5ZT — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 11, 2022

Wiseman added 5 years of defensive IQ in the 15 months he been injured — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) July 11, 2022

James Wiseman plays 20 minutes in his return. Eleven points on 5/7 FG. Jumper looked good. Moved well. Only had two rebounds and committed seven fouls. Mixed bag. Most important for Warriors that he’s on floor again. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 11, 2022

Steve Kerr texted James Wiseman after the game saying how happy he is for him and that he looked great out there — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 11, 2022

Warriors 1-0 in the James Wiseman Summer League Era pic.twitter.com/9hmeyrZtKV — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) July 11, 2022

James Wiseman just looked at Rick Celebrini and told him he wants to play more. Warriors will be cautious, Wiseman hasn’t looked gassed by any means — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 11, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga & James Wiseman 2 Man game finally pays off pic.twitter.com/mIxN5GYpsz — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) July 11, 2022

James Wiseman continues to show off his game pic.twitter.com/lDjnVkKpFs — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) July 11, 2022

Big Warriors contingent here at James Wiseman's debut: Steve Kerr, Ron Adams, Chris DeMarco, and plenty of other coaches and Golden State staffers. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman's night is likely done. Overall, I'd say it was up and down. Definitely saw flashes of his athleticism, but he (understandably) has some rust. Had seven fouls in 16 minutes. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) July 11, 2022

James Wiseman's first four minutes 5 points

2-for-2

1 dunk, 1 three

1 rebound

2 blocks — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman looked great tonight. Moving well, explosive, and confident. If his knee responds well after playing, this could be huge for the Warriors. So happy for him. #DubNation — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) July 11, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga finds James Wiseman for a dunk on the Warriors’ first possession of the game, then Wiseman gets a block at the other end. A few possessions later, Wiseman knocks down a trail 3-pointer. He’s back. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) July 10, 2022

The Warriors had a round of applause for James Wiseman when he went back to the locker room. Jama Mahlalela raves about how happy he is for Wiseman — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 11, 2022

Quite the start from James Wiseman, who threw down a vicious alley-oop dunk and hit a 3-pointer within his first 90 seconds. Warriors contingent was delighted. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman's night appears to be over. The Warriors played him in four 4-minute spurts Wiseman's final line: 16 minutes, 9 points, 4-for-5 from the field, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 7 fouls — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 11, 2022

I hope James Wiseman looks awesome tonight. I have faith he's going to be really good, even after all he's been through. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman first action in 15 months: 11 PTS

2 BLK

5-7 FG

1-1 3P in 19 minutes. pic.twitter.com/sp6hRumnsp — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 11, 2022

James Wiseman…welcome back. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) July 11, 2022

Extremely encouraging 4-minute start for James Wiseman before he's checked out. Hit a 3, ran rim for a dunk, and two gigantic blocks. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman wipes Josh Primo out of the equation with a SOLID screen, freeing up Mac McClung for the layup. pic.twitter.com/x7kxdy0X9V — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) July 11, 2022

been intrigued by james wiseman's hip flexibility + low center of gravity relative to size + overall length, so i motion tracked a random defensive possession for funsies some things just can't be taught pic.twitter.com/vT7mq6nGVB — Tari Breakout (@wokelonzo) July 11, 2022

It's pretty absurd that the Warriors bench is going to be: Wiseman

Kuminga

Moody

DiVincenzo

Poole That's like a good start for a rebuilding team and it's the bench for the champs. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 10, 2022

James Wiseman is on 🔥 at both ends of the court! pic.twitter.com/1VSKLdklIj — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2022

A team coming off of a championship season, with their top-six players back and Kuminga, Wiseman, and Moody waiting for some run. What exactly is their to complain about? Life is good in Warrior land… — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) July 11, 2022

These Wiseman blocks 👀👀👀 — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) July 10, 2022

Excellent defense in drop by Wiseman. Stays low and disciplined, doesn't fall for the fake, and stays vertical to force the miss. We're seeing *flashes* of a leap defensively. pic.twitter.com/z5F6L5Lv7e — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) July 11, 2022

Steve Kerr with a front row seat tonight. Wiseman, Kuminga, and Weatherspoon all playing well early. pic.twitter.com/vkB2f9efA7 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 10, 2022

Wiseman smiling damn near as good to see as Wiggins smiling — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) July 11, 2022

Wiseman showing his range you LOVE to see it! — All Nat (@natfluential) July 10, 2022

love love love love that the Warriors drew up the first play for a lob to Wiseman. Get him confidence and get him going in his first game back. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 10, 2022

Wiseman catching the bullet pass from Kuminga in traffic was eye opening lol how — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) July 11, 2022

Warriors snap the post Mike Brown curse with a SL win. Dubs are 1-0 since James Wiseman’s return. A new era is born. — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) July 11, 2022

Important thing for Wiseman right now is reps. For his first actual game in half a year, he was pretty decent. I think he’s made strides in terms of setting screens and being a drop big. Some defensive miscues but nothing that was drastically glaring. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) July 11, 2022

