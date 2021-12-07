NBA Twitter reacts to James Bouknight’s monstrous putback slam

Charlotte Hornets rookie James Bouknight produced a career performance on Monday and also threw down a monstrous putback slam dunk that had social media talking afterward.

Bouknight finished with 11 points, five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes of action in the 127-124 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He registered seven points alone in the fourth quarter and helped Charlotte keep the game within striking distance down the stretch.

With the Hornets down five players to health and safety protocols, including LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, the team was forced to turn to Bouknight. The appearance was just his ninth of the season as he gave the team energy and effort off the bench.

Hornets head coach James Borrego liked how Bouknight played in the loss.

We believe in him. Obviously, the circumstances have put him in this position right now but he is showing what he has been doing behind the scenes. He has been working. He is getting better. There is a reason why we drafted him – this isn’t a secret. We haven’t been hiding this guy. We drafted him at a high number because we believe in him and it’s just about the opportunity now.

Bouknight turned in perhaps the play of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Following a missed shot by Gordon Hayward, Bouknight flew in from the baseline to crash the glass. He caught the ball and threw it down with one hand for the putback jam.

The play immediately caught the attention of #NBATwitter on social media.

𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐊𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍! 😲#AllFly pic.twitter.com/1erQhy9oPw — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) December 7, 2021

Whoa. James Bouknight just had a ridiculous put back dunk. #Hornets lead 109-108. Ridiculous stuff. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) December 7, 2021

Despite being in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols, LaMelo Ball is showing his support for his teammates from live tweeting during Sunday’s game to sharing this on his IG following James Bouknight’s dunk tonight. Love how this team supports each other.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ylOzR1rvo7 — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) December 7, 2021

No more G League for James Bouknight after tonight 🔥 — DKM 🏀⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) December 7, 2021

James Bouknight. Welcome to the NBA. — Swarm and Sting (@SwarmnSting) December 7, 2021

A very NASTY putback dunk by James Bouknight. pic.twitter.com/aPaQwKjITv — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 7, 2021

James Bouknight just made @SportsCenter Top 10. My goodness. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) December 7, 2021

