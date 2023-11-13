NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers being 0-4 since the James Harden trade: ‘Tyrese Maxey the real winner’

The Los Angeles Clippers remain winless since trading for James Harden after losing another game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 105-101.

The Beard is struggling with his new team, and NBA Twitter hasn’t let him or the Clippers off the hook.

The Clippers are now 0-4 in the James Harden era pic.twitter.com/HBeRO4P8BN — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2023

The Clippers a week after the James Harden trade pic.twitter.com/8ylQA5NBxJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 12, 2023

Clippers offense with Harden on paper vs Clippers offense on the court pic.twitter.com/Z194qXuUvG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 12, 2023

me when my team barely beats a lifeless clippers team to bring our record to 2-8pic.twitter.com/Tlw2ZEvXXI — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 12, 2023

Daryl Morey watching Harden on the Clippers pic.twitter.com/PqdkWUG4JB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 12, 2023

James Harden is 0-4 with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/MISuTwFOrs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 13, 2023

Clippers lost to the worst team in the NBA… the 1-8 Grizzlies 😂 0-5 since trading for Harden 💀 pic.twitter.com/cz6EpNsPs0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 12, 2023

Just saw the Sixers result. My oh my, the Sixers and Clippers are living in completely different worlds right now. Philly is now 6-0 since the trade, and Tyrese Maxey just dropped 50 in the win. The Clippers continued to struggle to find their way, losing their 5th straight game — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 13, 2023

"Dad, what were the Clippers like in the first three games of the season?"pic.twitter.com/RYbq4HeX3p — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 12, 2023

Next Lawrence Frank is going to do something dumb like fire T-Lue huh?! Frank trading for Harden outta of desperation as COMPLETELY drained the energy of that Clippers locker room. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 12, 2023

Maxey having this performance just minutes after Harden’s ended is a hilarious sim. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 12, 2023

Are the Sixers better off without James Harden? 👀 pic.twitter.com/25qZZCSxdX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 13, 2023

If you think we forgot Spreadsheet Twitter telling us Harden was better than Kobe, think again. Deny it all you want but when you look in a mirror you know what you did — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) November 13, 2023

the way James Harden leaving has been career altering for Tyrese Maxey…😮‍💨🤑 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) November 13, 2023

I wish the Clippers had James Harden when the Magic played them https://t.co/O9nvx9uDDS — WeltGawd (@WeltGawd) November 13, 2023

Maxey benefited the most from the Harden trade. This kids gonna be an all star this year — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) November 13, 2023

Philly is much better without Harden , it's a b ball truth, im sorry — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) November 13, 2023

In fairness to Harden most of our country’s systems are broken so https://t.co/2qNKybKiAn — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 13, 2023

Worst Systems of all time: 1. TurboGrafx 16

2. Nintendo Wii U

3. Sega Dreamcast

4. JAMES HARDEN

5. Commodore 64 Games System

6. Apple Bandai Pippin

7. Atari Jaguar — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 13, 2023

Maxey is so much better than Harden — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) November 13, 2023

James Harden next season pic.twitter.com/t3lyZlNHKz — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 13, 2023

James Harden really is a system pic.twitter.com/EhYbWSqJK0 — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype