NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers being 0-4 since the James Harden trade: ‘Tyrese Maxey the real winner’
The Los Angeles Clippers remain winless since trading for James Harden after losing another game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 105-101.
The Beard is struggling with his new team, and NBA Twitter hasn’t let him or the Clippers off the hook.
The Clippers are now 0-4 in the James Harden era pic.twitter.com/HBeRO4P8BN
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2023
The Clippers a week after the James Harden trade pic.twitter.com/8ylQA5NBxJ
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 12, 2023
Suns lost
Warriors lost
Clippers lost
Lakers won
pic.twitter.com/4stuQzlK1f
— 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) November 13, 2023
Clippers offense with Harden on paper vs Clippers offense on the court pic.twitter.com/Z194qXuUvG
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 12, 2023
me when my team barely beats a lifeless clippers team to bring our record to 2-8pic.twitter.com/Tlw2ZEvXXI
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 12, 2023
Daryl Morey watching Harden on the Clippers pic.twitter.com/PqdkWUG4JB
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 12, 2023
James Harden is 0-4 with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/MISuTwFOrs
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 13, 2023
The Clippers’ Big 4 in 4 games:
Kawhi Leonard: 18.8 PPG
Paul George: 17.0 PPG
Russell Westbrook: 14.0 PPG
James Harden: 13.5 PPG pic.twitter.com/G57JR8OMHT
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2023
Clippers lost to the worst team in the NBA… the 1-8 Grizzlies 😂
0-5 since trading for Harden 💀 pic.twitter.com/cz6EpNsPs0
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 12, 2023
Just saw the Sixers result. My oh my, the Sixers and Clippers are living in completely different worlds right now.
Philly is now 6-0 since the trade, and Tyrese Maxey just dropped 50 in the win. The Clippers continued to struggle to find their way, losing their 5th straight game
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 13, 2023
"Dad, what were the Clippers like in the first three games of the season?"pic.twitter.com/RYbq4HeX3p
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 12, 2023
Next Lawrence Frank is going to do something dumb like fire T-Lue huh?! Frank trading for Harden outta of desperation as COMPLETELY drained the energy of that Clippers locker room. Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 12, 2023
Maxey having this performance just minutes after Harden’s ended is a hilarious sim.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 12, 2023
Are the Sixers better off without James Harden? 👀 pic.twitter.com/25qZZCSxdX
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 13, 2023
If you think we forgot Spreadsheet Twitter telling us Harden was better than Kobe, think again. Deny it all you want but when you look in a mirror you know what you did
— Daman Rangoola (@damanr) November 13, 2023
the way James Harden leaving has been career altering for Tyrese Maxey…😮💨🤑
— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) November 13, 2023
I wish the Clippers had James Harden when the Magic played them https://t.co/O9nvx9uDDS
— WeltGawd (@WeltGawd) November 13, 2023
Maxey benefited the most from the Harden trade. This kids gonna be an all star this year
— De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) November 13, 2023
Philly is much better without Harden , it's a b ball truth, im sorry
— Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) November 13, 2023
In fairness to Harden most of our country’s systems are broken so https://t.co/2qNKybKiAn
— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 13, 2023
Worst Systems of all time:
1. TurboGrafx 16
2. Nintendo Wii U
3. Sega Dreamcast
4. JAMES HARDEN
5. Commodore 64 Games System
6. Apple Bandai Pippin
7. Atari Jaguar
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 13, 2023
Maxey is so much better than Harden
— Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) November 13, 2023
James Harden next season pic.twitter.com/t3lyZlNHKz
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 13, 2023
James Harden really is a system pic.twitter.com/EhYbWSqJK0
— Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) November 12, 2023