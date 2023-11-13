Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers being 0-4 since the James Harden trade: ‘Tyrese Maxey the real winner’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers remain winless since trading for James Harden after losing another game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 105-101.

The Beard is struggling with his new team, and NBA Twitter hasn’t let him or the Clippers off the hook.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype