NBA trade intel: Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon

With the trade deadline a little more than a day away, it’s the last chance for teams to push their trade chips in the center of the table or fold and look to rebuild.

Below is the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the top names on the trade market.

Rockets: Eric Gordon

The Utah Jazz expressed interest in trading for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype.

Utah has dangled the expiring contract of Joe Ingles, who is out for the rest of the season, and a first-round pick around the league in search of an upgrade. Now, the Jazz must replace Ingles altogether. The Rockets are seeking a first-round pick in trade talks for Gordon, as reported on HoopsHype in mid-January. An expiring contract could also appeal to Houston, with Gordon currently owed $19.57 million next season.

Before the Cavaliers acquired Caris LeVert, and the Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum, both teams expressed interest and had trade discussions regarding Gordon.

Gordon, 33, is shooting a career-high 49.1 percent from the field with a 60 percent effective field goal percentage.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, more

Rival executives around the league believe the Indiana Pacers will trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason following the departures of Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, along with the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton.

Brogdon, 29, signed a multi-year extension in October of 2021 that made him ineligible to be traded until the offseason. Now, Brogdon is owed $67.6 million over the next three seasons.

Haliburton is considered a young star in the making and the point guard of the future while under a rookie-scale contract for the next two seasons. Indiana can trade Brogdon for future draft pick compensation or improve at other positions.

While Indiana has to wait until the offseason to entertain any Brogdon trade talks, the Pacers could move another guard by Thursday. The Pacers are open to flipping Buddy Hield to another team before the deadline Thursday, HoopsHype has learned.

Hield, 29, has shot a career-low 38.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range this season.

Pacers forwards Torrey Craig and TJ Warren are also available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Craig, 31, can guard four positions and is under contract for $5.1 million next season. Warren, 28, broke out in the NBA bubble but hasn’t played in an NBA game since December 29, 2020, and is on an expiring contract.

