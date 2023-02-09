NBA trade deadline fantasy tracker: Suns make shellshocking deal for Kevin Durant

The clock is ticking for NBA front offices as we rapidly approach Thursday's trade deadline. For fantasy basketball managers, this means uncertainty around who will join a new team and what impact a move could have. With NBA teams jockeying to make final moves to bolster their playoff chances, lower their tax burden or punch a ticket to the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, it's an exciting time for everyone involved.

This year's trade deadline is already off to an EPIC start with several players on the move — from trades resulting in blockbuster deals to minor swaps of bench pieces. It can be hard to stay abreast of all the news but don't worry; we've got you covered with everything you need to know surrounding the fantasy implications of this year's NBA trade deadline.

While you were probably sleeping, Suns' new owner Mat Ishbia wasted no time getting acclimated to his new role, as he and James Jones pulled off one of the biggest trades in league history at the deadline. That's right; Kevin Durant will now play alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the first Big 4 since Durant played with the Golden State Warriors.

Fantasy Impact: I don't see many fantasy implications for the Suns, but, damn, they are going to be a serious problem going forward.

The Nets acquired one of the best young 3 & D wings in Mikal Bridges. His fantasy value remains intact, as he'll be arguably the best player on the Nets roster now. However, I'm concerned about Cam Johnson's outlook as well as Dorian Finney-Smith's. The Nets have a stockpile of forwards with similar skill sets. I'd wait to see how this roster shakes out after the deadline, but Finney-Smith was a top 50 player over the past two weeks before getting shipped to Brooklyn and is 36% rostered in Yahoo leagues.

The Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and two future second-round picks

The first marquee NBA trade domino to fall that really set off the annual mid-season fireworks belongs to the Mavericks acquiring Kyrie Irving days after he requested a trade from the Nets.

Kyrie Irving was the first major NBA trade deadline to fall. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Fantasy Impact: Cam Thomas was the clear winner of this trade, delivering three straight 40-point performances (the youngest in NBA history, surpassing Allen Iverson) for the Nets. He's now 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues, so hopefully, you were able to scoop him up before he went nuclear. This kid has league-winning potential.

Josh Green (29% rostered) is a player I'd also pick up in the wake of this trade. Luka Doncic (heel) has missed the previous three games for the Mavs, but Green is stepping up, averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 56% from the field and 79% from the line over that span. If you have Green, I would hold him after Luka returns because he's entered Jason Kidd's circle of trust.

Raptors acquired Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and two future second-round picks

Good trade for both sides as the Spurs build their draft capital and the Raptors fill a gaping hole in their frontcourt by acquiring Poeltl. Poeltl drew high praise from Raptors HC Nick Nurse, and he'll fit right in as the Raptors may actually be looking to compete for a playoff spot.

Fantasy Impact: I called Poeltl a sell-high a couple of weeks ago, but he'll be worth holding. Four of the Raptors starters rank in the top 30 in minutes played this season (Pascal Siakam leads the league and Fred VanVleet is third), so Poeltl should play a healthy dose of minutes in his second stint in the 6 after his minutes were down to 26 per game in San Antonio. He's familiar with the system, so he should have no problem adjusting to his role as a rim protector, rebounder and competent passer from the block. He'll be fine and should improve his current ranking of 91st this season.

But Poeltl's exit breeds opportunity for Zach Collins (21% rostered). He won't see 30 minutes a night because the Spurs will also mix in Charles Bassey at center, but Collins has been productive since Poeltl this season. He's averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 54% from the field in 26.6 minutes per game in seven games without Poeltl this year. He's worth adding in all 12+ team leagues.

The Lakers acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a trade, including Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick to Jazz

Fantasy Impact: Another big trade, but it was equitable for all parties. D'Angelo Russell replaces Russell Westbrook and should provide more consistent shooting from the perimeter, along with Malik Beasley. Beasley (43% rostered) may be on waivers because he's been struggling lately, shooting 35% from the field over the past month. However, he's projected to start at shooting guard, so he may be worth holding onto if you need points and threes and can stomach a poor shooting percentage in 9-cat leagues.

Russell's been thriving without Karl-Anthony Towns, rising to 60th in per-game value. But as the third option in LA, we might see a bit of a decline in assists with LeBron James being the primary ball-handler. However, he's shooting a career-best 39% from three and will be the third option in LA, which shouldn't suppress his value too much. Jarred Vanderbilt is likely the drop here because his minutes were down in Utah, and while he'll have a bench role in LA, the acquisition of Rui Hachimura muddles his outlook along with Thomas Bryant.

I've been slandering Rudy Gobert's play for much of the season, but the Timberwolves' decision to get Mike Conley should bode well for the Frenchmen. According to PBPStats, Conley had more assists to Rudy Gobert than any other player on the Jazz in the three seasons they played together. So, in a weird twist of events, I can't believe I'm advocating for buying low on Gobert (if you're in playoff contention). Conley's veteran presence, IQ and ability to facilitate will benefit all of Timberwolves players, so Conley's value should also be fine for the time being. Just be cautious that Bones Hyland's name has been linked to the Timberwolves recently.

Also, remember Jaylen Nowell (8% rostered). He went off for a career-high 30 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 threes and 2 steals on Wednesday night without Russell. He's been a per-minute beast whenever he gets over 20+ minutes and Mike Conley is no spring chicken, so I'd also keep an eye on him.

And then there's Russell Westbrook. The Clippers and Bulls have expressed interest in signing him if the Jazz decide to buy him out, but that decision has yet to be determined. I don't think Russ will suit up for the Jazz after they're clearly selling their vets for future draft assets. He just doesn't fit with their current situation. His poor shooting and high turnover rate will always dampen his fantasy appeal, but fantasy managers will have to ride this out for now.

Collin Sexton (63% rostered) played well in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, scoring 22 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3PT, 6-8 FT) with five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes. He started in place of Conley, so in the unlikely scenario that he's available, he may be worth a look. In deeper leagues, Talen Horton-Tucker (1% rostered) and Ochai Agbaji (2% rostered) should also see an uptick in minutes.

The Knicks acquired Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a future first-round draft pick

Fantasy Impact: Hart reunites with his college teammate Jalen Brunson, and by the looks of Brunson's reaction, he's excited to have Hart play in New York. Hart's been on the block for a while now, and the Knicks were actively looking for a wing who can guard multiple positions and knock down a three-pointer. Hart can undoubtedly fulfill that role, but it will come at Quentin Grimes' expense. Grimes has been solid in the starting lineup, but with Hart playing a similar position and the draft capital they spent to pry him from Portland, something has to give. I'd drop Grimes and wait and see in deeper leagues, but his rest-of-season outlook looks suspect.

As for Reddish, I'm not touching him unless Blazers HC Chauncey Billups says he will replace Hart's minutes — which I don't think is the case. The Blazers have plenty of wings on their roster, so we'll see if Reddish can emerge, but I'm not banking on it, given his history of underperforming.

Other deals that have no fantasy impact:

-The Spurs acquired Dewayne Dedmon in exchange for a second-round pick

-The Kings acquired the rights to Kessler Edwards in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau and cash

Keep it locked here as we'll be updating this column with more fantasy-relevant deals up until the trade deadline!