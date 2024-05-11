Are NBA stars more injury prone than ever before?

With the advancements in sports science and technology, professional athletes are more explosive than ever before. They can run faster, jump higher, change directions at pace, and slow down on a dime. However, in return for the increase in physical production, players suffer more injuries than their predecessors.

In the latest episode of ‘KG Certified,’ Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discuss the mounting injuries in the NBA and whether modern players are more susceptible to injury than players from other eras. Celtics fans will be able to relate to this discussion after Kristaps Porzingis suffered a right soleus injury when facing the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.

Despite the perceived rise in injuries, it’s also worth asking if it’s worth the tradeoff. The same advancements in science and technology also mean players are getting better treatment, recovering faster and recovering from injuries previously considered career-ending injuries.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire