Embiid & Haliburton try to stay eligible for year-end awards & NBA viewing guide | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill discusses the new eligibility rules for year-end awards and how much money they’re about to cost Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton, and then Vince and Producer John try to fix the record-breaking scoring numbers with NBA rule proposals.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill kicks off the show by playing a clip of Mike Breen roasting Collin Sexton in a game where the New York Knicks stayed hot and beat up on the Utah Jazz.

Joel Embiid left last night’s game with what appears to be a new knee injury, to go along with the knee injury he’s already been battling through, and he’s getting close to hitting the number of missed games that would put him out of the running for year-end awards (like MVP). Tyrese Haliburton, who was injured slipping on a wet floor, would lose out on $40 million if he doesn’t play in at least 65 games this season because he would be ineligible for All-NBA.

Vincent talks about why the players got a raw deal in the latest CBA and why the owners aren’t necessarily happy about it playing out this way either.

Now, since we’re fixing problems, Vince and Producer John decided to see if they could fix the record-breaking scoring the NBA is seeing this season with a rule change. Producer John submits his idea (eliminate corner 3s) and Vinnie submits his own (bring back hand-checking) and they discuss them for a while to explain how each would help slow down offenses and give defenses a fighting chance.

Finally, Vince and Producer John tell you which three games they’ll be keeping an eye on this week and explain why you should be watching them too.

