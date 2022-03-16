NBA scoring record: How many games does LeBron James need to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

LeBron James is inching closer and closer to one of the most illustrious records in the NBA.

Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, his all-time record 38,387 points scored were seen as one of the most unbreakable marks in the Association. The legendary center’s combination of longevity and productivity looked pretty much out of reach.

But at age 37, King James remains one of the best scorers in the league, and Abdul-Jabbar’s record being beaten is almost a foregone conclusion.

In order to put things into context, we’ve created a tracker to see at first glance how many regular-season games LeBron needs to beat the record. From a relatively pedestrian 20 points per game to a much more stellar 35 ppg pace, the numbers will be updated after every game he plays.

