NBA playoffs: LeBron James leading Lakers in must-win Game 4 vs. Nuggets; live updates, scores, how to watch, TV

The stat is ubiquitous in these conference finals: No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers face such a hole in Game 4 on Monday night in Denver. The Denver Nuggets also have never swept a playoff opponent.

“We know next game is going to be another test,” Jamal Murray said, per The Associated Press. “They’re going to come out more aggressive. [Anthony Davis] is going to be more aggressive. LeBron [James] is going to be more aggressive, so the crowd is going to be more into it.”

In a season where the Western Conference never fully settled, the Nuggets have clearly risen to the occasion and proven their dominance over all comers.

“I mean, I never doubted my team,” Nikola Jokić said, per The Associated Press. “We have some really good players that can step up in the right moment, and that’s what we did.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

How to watch Nuggets at Lakers

Who: No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets at No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers

What: Western Conference finals, Game 4 (Nuggets lead, 3-0)

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Monday

TV: ESPN

