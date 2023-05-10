NBA playoffs: Lakers-Warriors Game 5 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Is this the end of the Golden State Warriors' title defense? The Los Angeles Lakers have the Warriors on the ropes entering Game 5 on Wednesday. Lonnie Walker IV came out of seemingly nowhere to give the Lakers an extra push in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and a 3-1 series lead. The series shifts back to the Bay Area where the Warriors have been much better at home than on the road this season.

Stephen Curry dropped a triple-double (31 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds) in Game 4, but he needs additional help. Anthony Davis had another big stat night, and odd-numbered games are usually where he shines. If AD comes up big in Game 5, the Lakers could be headed to the Western Conference finals. If the Warriors get their home-court advantage, Game 6 will be Friday in LA.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series on May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

How to watch Lakers-Warriors

Who: No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors

What: Western Conference semifinals, Game 5 (Lakers lead, 3-1)

When: 10 p.m. ET Wednesday

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: TNT (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes)



