NBA playoffs: Lakers-Warriors Game 5 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel
Is this the end of the Golden State Warriors' title defense? The Los Angeles Lakers have the Warriors on the ropes entering Game 5 on Wednesday. Lonnie Walker IV came out of seemingly nowhere to give the Lakers an extra push in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and a 3-1 series lead. The series shifts back to the Bay Area where the Warriors have been much better at home than on the road this season.
Stephen Curry dropped a triple-double (31 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds) in Game 4, but he needs additional help. Anthony Davis had another big stat night, and odd-numbered games are usually where he shines. If AD comes up big in Game 5, the Lakers could be headed to the Western Conference finals. If the Warriors get their home-court advantage, Game 6 will be Friday in LA.
How to watch Lakers-Warriors
Who: No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors
What: Western Conference semifinals, Game 5 (Lakers lead, 3-1)
When: 10 p.m. ET Wednesday
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: TNT (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes)