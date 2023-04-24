NBA playoffs: Dejounte Murray suspended for Hawks-Celtics Game 5 after incident with official

The NBA suspended Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray one game for "making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official," the league announced Monday.

The 26-year-old will serve his suspension when the Hawks visit the Boston Celtics for a must-win Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoffs series at TD Garden on Tuesday. He bumped into an official at the end of Sunday's 129-121 loss to the Celtics, prompting an NBA investigation into whether the contact was intentional.

TNT broadcast footage didn't catch the incident, but a fan's video from the stands is clear enough to show Murray approach referee Gediminas Petraitis with seconds remaining in the game.

Dejounte Murray bumps referee at the end of the Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics playoff game 4 #nba pic.twitter.com/Km0DFU1gSM — mcbuckets (@creatorjordan23) April 24, 2023

In the video, Murray is seen bumping his chest into Petraitis' shoulder while leaning in to come face-to-face with the official. As Murray walked away, Petraitis turned and stared while Murray pointed toward the stands on the opposite side of the court. Two Hawks officials quickly approached to restrain and guide him toward the tunnel.

Emotions appeared to be high for Murray, who did not speak to reporters after posting 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the game.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will miss one game of the team's first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics. (David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

He was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason and averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds this season. He saw increased production in the playoffs, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals across four games in the series.

Boston leads the series 3-1, and Atlanta faces elimination on Tuesday without its second-leading scorer.