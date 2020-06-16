NBA players learn how much money they'll lose by skipping Disney World restart

NBA players are not obligated to report to Disney World for the resumption of the season.

But they will be docked pay based on games missed if they voluntarily sit out — which is an option reportedly being considered by several players. On Tuesday, they found out exactly how much skipping the Disney festivities will cost.

According to an NBPA memo obtained by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, players on the 22 teams invited to Disney World who choose not to attend will see their salary reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed up to 14 games.

Players have until June 24 to make a decision.

Per the memo:

“It is critical that every player understand that he has the right to choose not to return to play. Any player who exercises this right will not be disciplined. To respect the decision of those who do return to play, it has been agreed that any player who chooses not to participate will have his compensation reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed up to a cap of 14 games, even if his team plays more than 14 games in Orlando.

“There will be no other reductions of pay assessed (e.g., fines for missed practices) for a player’s decision not to return to play. Any player that wishes to exercise this right should notify his team of this election by June 24.”

Players on good teams at risk of further pay cuts

The 22 teams that report to Disney World will play eight regular-season games before the playoffs begin. With players being docked for missing up to 14 games, that means that absent players on teams that make the playoffs will see further pay reductions.

Players who miss eight games will see an 8.6% salary reduction while players who miss 14 games will see a 15.1% salary reduction. Players on teams not good enough to be invited to begin with will see their salaries remain intact beyond reductions already agreed upon at the outset of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Players who leave bubble subject to pay cuts

Players that leave the Disney World bubble without approval will be subject to a 10-14-day quarantine upon return, according to the report. They will be subject to pay cuts for games missed because of quarantine.

Players deemed by their teams to be at risk of severe illness related to COVID-19 will be considered “protected players,” and not subject to salary reduction.

If a player is not granted that exception by his team, he will have the option of seeking status from the league as an “excused player.” A panel of three medical experts will then determine if a player is “excused,” according to the report.

The report also outlines the amenities players should expect at Disney World, with players staying in three different hotels based on seeding and provided multiple entertainment and grooming options.

