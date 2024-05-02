NBA’s L2M says Tyrese Maxey should’ve been called for a travel late

The Philadelphia 76ers walked away with a 112-106 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Game 5 on the road on Tuesday. The win avoided elimination for the Sixers, and they have a Game 6 back home on Thursday.

Tyrese Maxey was the hero on Tuesday. He converted a 4-point play and then drilled a logo 3 to force overtime after Philadelphia trailed by six with 28.2 seconds left. It was one of the best performances in the playoffs in Sixers history.

However, the NBA’s Last 2 Minute report stated Maxey should have been called for a travel on the 4-point play.

In its 2-minute report, NBA says refs missed a travel on Tyrese Maxey on his 4-point play late in 4th Q of PHI’s Game 5 win vs NYK. Several other missed calls as well. pic.twitter.com/IFyiBdS5sa — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 1, 2024

Of course, the officials messed up plenty of calls late in New York’s Game 2 win. Officiating mistakes happen. The Knicks still should have eliminated the Sixers on Tuesday. Maxey just threw Philadelphia on his back to save the season.

