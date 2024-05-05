The NBA’s Eastern Conference Playoffs are the Boston Celtics’ to lose. Or at least they ought to be, so long as the Celtics take care of the ball club in front of them all the way to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals and arguably beyond it.

One can very easily make the case that the Celtics are their own biggest potential obstacle to getting back to the NBA finals. Or at least their tendency to not bring their very best in the league’s postseason in a very predictable manner before now has been. The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, sat down with NBC Sports Boston’s Drew Carter on a recent episode to talk it over.

They talk about if the Celtics-Heat first-round playoff match-up, if Joe Mazzulla is a good coach, and whether or not it matters if the path to the Finals is easy. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire