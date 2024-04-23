Celtics could go undefeated en route to the NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics secured their first season win with a 114-94 win against the Miami Heat on Sunday (April 21). Joe Mazzulla’s team controlled the tempo from start to finish and tore through Erik Spoelstra’s zone defense like a Texan with a rib eye.

According to The Ringer’s Zach Kram, who put his whacky hat on for a fun article where he looked at potential reckless scenarios, we could witness the Celtics storm to the NBA Finals on an undefeated streak. Such has been Boston’s dominance throughout the regular season and in the opening game of their first round matchup.

“Because the Celtics led the league in 3-point attempt rate (a trend they continued in Game 1, with 49 3-point attempts out of 82 shots, or 60 percent), they’re vulnerable to a cold shooting night from deep,” Kram wrote. “But that seems like the only way Boston can realistically lose a game until it faces much better competition—which, given the draw, probably won’t come until the conference finals at the earliest.”

Boston’s path to the NBA Finals is unlikely to be easy. They will face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic if they progress to the second round. Then, there’s the Eastern Conference Finals to consider.

It’s unlikely the Celtics will finish their postseason run undefeated. However, it’s not impossible to imagine such a feat occurring. If any team is capable of such a historic feat, it’s this Celtics team.

