  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins to sign 10-day contract with Clippers

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DeMarcus Cousins is making another stop on his journey to resuscitate his career. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cousins will sign a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in the coming week. 

Cousins reportedly went into the NBA's isolation protocol on Tuesday, and he'll be eligible to come out on Monday if he produces six negative COVID-19 tests. 

Cousins is just 30, but he's trying to get his career back on track after missing the 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL. He played 25 games for the Houston Rockets this season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. However, he shot just 37.6% from the floor. The Rockets released Cousins in late February, and ESPN reported that the decision to part was mutual. 

C.ousins will get another chance to prove himself in Los Angeles. With Serge Ibaka still out with a back injury, the Clippers need another option at center, and Cousins is it. There should be no trouble transitioning into L.A, since Cousins is rejoining former teammates Rajon Rondo and Patrick Patterson. 

DeMarcus Cousins shoots the ball while with the Houston Rockets.
DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly headed to the L.A. Clippers. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories