NBA championship odds: Vegas predicts which playoff team will raise a banner

It's safe to bet that this season's NBA champion will hail from the West.

NBA postseason action begins this weekend after a dramatic end to the season on Wednesday, with several playoff teams decided at the last possible minute.

It was a tight race in the Western Conference specifically, and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors face a new challenge this year after falling to the No. 2 seed -- the No. 1 Houston Rockets.





Though the competition West generally garners the most attention, there's still a fairly good chance that a team from the East could raise a banner at the end of it all. The Cleveland Cavaliers may have fallen to the No. 4 seed in the conference, but they are still favored to win over the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and hobbled Boston Celtics.

Click through below to see each NBA playoff team's odds of winning this year's title, courtesy of Vegas Insider.