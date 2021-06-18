Report: Celtics trading Kemba Walker to Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, 2023 pick

Kemba Walker is reportedly moving from the Celtics to the Thunder. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Kemba Walker's time with the Celtics is over. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski, the Boston Celtics are trading Walker, plus the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In return, the Celtics are getting Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.

Walker, 31, came to the Celtics in 2019 by a sign-and-trade deal. Prior to that, he'd spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets (who were the Charlotte Bobcats when they drafted him 9th overall in 2011).

This marks the end of the Walker experiment in Boston. At the start, the Celtics were a team looking toward the NBA Finals. Walker was supposed to help them get there, and they got close in 2019-2020 (they lost in the Eastern Conference Finals). But things changed drastically after that. The Celtics were a mess in the most recent season, and Walker's injury issues didn't help. They finished 36-36 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Longtime director of basketball operations Danny Ainge retired in early June, signaling a change in direction.

