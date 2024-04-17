NBA bans player for gambling violations

An NBA player has been banned from the league for violating betting rules.

Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors was banned for passing confidential information to bettors, match fixing and betting on NBA games, the league announced on Wednesday.

Suspicious incidents included Porter claiming illness or disclosing his health information to bettors who then laid wagers on him to underperform.

Sports betting operators and observers reported the suspicious activity to the league.

“There is nothing more important that protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

