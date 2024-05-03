National Trail Conference announces all-conference members

May 2—EFFINGHAM — The National Trail Conference announced its all-conference teams and award recipients on Thursday.

Altamont junior pitcher Grace Lemke is the Most Valuable Player and a member of the NTC All-Conference First Team. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg first-year head coach Lindsay Krumreich earned the NTC Coach of the Year.

Joining Lemke on the first team were St. Anthony's Abbi Hatton, Sydney Kibler, Addie Wernsing and Maddie Kibler, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Samantha Hayes and Erin Althoff and South Central's Taegan Webster and Kaitlyn Swift.

On the second team were Dieterich's Kinli Michl and Ella Kreke, Altamont's Claire Boehm, South Central's Kyra Swift, St. Anthony's Adysen Rios, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Alaira and Mya Friese, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Birgen Schlanser and North Clay's Faith Jones.

Altamont's Sophia Pearcy and Peyton Osteen, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Ryleigh Sarver and Marissa Summers, Dieterich's Estella Meinhart and Callie Faller, St. Anthony's Hailey Niebrugge and Stacie Vonderheide, St. Elmo/Brownstown's Jayna Ireland and Dayana Haslett, South Central's Amelia Montes and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Kendra Hayes and Ella Kinkelaar were named honorable mentions.