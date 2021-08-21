National reactions: Mitchell Trubisky tears up Bears defense in Chicago return

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The NFL got exactly what it wanted when drawing up the second week of their preseason schedule: The Mitchell Trubisky revenge game.

Trubisky, formerly a No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2017, tore up their defense.

Starting under center for the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen sitting this one out, Trubisky was 20-for-28 passing with 221 yards and a touchdown pass. He led many more scoring drives that than in the first half, too.

After his noted career in Chicago, Trubisky balling out against the Bears certainly caught some attention across the NFL landscape.

With that, here were the top reactions to Trubisky’s game from national media members:

Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Armando Salguero, Outkick
Barstool Carl
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
Albert Breer, MMQB
Anthony Herron, NBC Sports
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
ESPN
Carron J. Phillips, Deadspin
Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports
Pro Football Focus
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Warren Sharp, Sharp Football

