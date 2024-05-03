National League news - May

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

3 May

Dorking Wanderers have released eight players following their relegation from the National League.

Cameron Black, Harrison Male, Harry Ottaway, Haydn Hollis, Jack Jebb, Matt Everitt, Slav Huk and Tom Blair will all depart.

Meanwhile Barry Fuller, Callum Kennedy, Dan Gallagher, Isaac Philpot, Jason Prior, Jimmy Muitt, Luke Moore, Seb Bowerman have all agreed new deals for next season while 12 players remain under contract.

2 May

National League North side Scunthorpe have parted company with boss Jimmy Dean after losing to Lincolnshire rivals Boston in the play-offs.

The Iron finished second behind league winners Tamworth but were beaten on penalties by the Pilgrims last week.

Assistant Chris Plummer and strength and conditioning coach Ant Coombe have also been relieved of their duties.

“To be saying goodbye to Jimmy, Chris and Ant is undoubtedly one of our toughest decisions since we took ownership of the club, and it is a decision we’ve made with a very heavy heart," owner Michelle Harness told the club website.

1 May

York City striker Lenell John-Lewis has signed a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old helped the Minstermen win promotion back to the National league in the 2022-23 season and scored 10 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions this campaign.