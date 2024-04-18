Nation’s No. 2 guard Boogie Fland talks senior year, commitment news

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Archbishop Stepinac High School on Wednesday celebrated its tremendous season at an annual basketball banquet.

The Crusaders went 26-4, capturing several titles, including back-to-back CHSAA city and state titles. Stepinac also came out victorious in the inaugural CHSAA vs. PSAL champions event.

Longtime Yankees radio voice John Sterling retires

Star guard Boogie Fland’s future is still yet to be determined. The Mcdonald’s All-American was officially released by Kentucky after decommiting amid the departure of Head Coach John Calipari for Arkansas.

Fland’s final three schools the first time around were Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky, but the nation’s number 15 player says this time, the recruitment is wide open.

Hear more from Boogie in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.