Nation’s No. 1 WR and five-star Dakorien Moore trends to Texas

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has decommitted from the LSU Tigers. The nation’s No. 1 receiver now trends to a new team.

The Texas Longhorns are seeing plenty of buzz in regard to where Dakorien Moore would be playing next season. Since Moore’s decommitment on Thursday, three crystal ball predictions have been placed in favor of the Longhorns. Two predictions were logged by Texas insiders and one by national recruiting analyst Tom Loy.

If I’m thinking it, you might also be thinking it: Texas quarterback Arch Manning could be throwing to three five-star receivers next season in Moore, Ryan Wingo and Johntay Cook. Add in DeAndre Moore and Matthew Golden and the 2025 group could be the best in college football.

Undoubtedly, uncertainty over who would throw Moore the football could have factored into his decision to decommit from LSU. Should quarterback Garrett Nussmeier depart for the NFL, it’s uncertain there will be a signal caller as good as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Devin Brown or Julian Sayin set to replace Nussmeier at quarterback.

Moore is the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 player in Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings.

BREAKING: Following his decommitment from LSU, 5⭐️ Duncanville (Texas) WR Dakorien Moore is down to 3️⃣ schools and has official visits booked for his finalists. Where will the No. 1 WR in the country land?? 👀 MORE from @MikeRoach247 🔗 https://t.co/2JEV1TyW2f pic.twitter.com/gbKfC33aGO — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire