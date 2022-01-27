Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos want to talk to Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich about OC job

With the #Rams still playing, this won’t be immediate. But the leading candidate for DC is Ejiro Evero. As for OC, the #Broncos will request OL coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich. https://t.co/s15ZfrdxtN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett might not be the only prominent offensive coach for the Green Bay Packers to leave for Denver. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hackett and the Broncos want to interview Packers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich for the team’s open offensive coordinator job.

Hackett, the Packers offensive coordinator for the last three seasons, is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Broncos.

Stenavich has been Green Bay’s offensive line coach under Matt LaFleur since 2019. A Marshfield, Wisconsin native, Stenavich played at Michigan before a short career in the NFL, including a stop with the Packers. He was the San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach for two seasons (2017-18) before arriving in Green Bay on LaFleur’s first staff.

Stenavich has done a terrific job developing the offensive line for the Packers. LaFleur promoted him to run game coordinator in 2021. This past season, he helped the Packers survive an avalanche of injuries along the offensive line.

If Stenavich leaves with Hackett for Denver, quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Luke Getsy would be the overwhelming favorite to become LaFleur’s new offensive coordinator, replacing Hackett. And assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus would be a logical replacement for Stenavich.

LaFleur is a great coach, but coaching a football team is a collaborative effort, and losing both Hackett and Stenavich would be a big blow to the Packers offense in 2022.

There’s also the allure of the Broncos having two top offensive coaches on staff in Denver for Aaron Rodgers, who needs to make a decision on his football future in the coming weeks. Moving on and starting over in Denver with Hackett and Stenavich would likely be an attractive option.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Ejiro Evero is a top candidate to be the Broncos defensive coordinator. He was a finalist for the job in Green Bay this past offseason. LaFleur picked Joe Barry.

