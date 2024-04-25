Nate Wiggins selected in the first round of this final 2024 NFL draft mock draft

Former Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins has all the tools to be a star cornerback in the NFL and awaits the opportunity as the 2024 NFL draft starts on Thursday.

Wiggins is one of those players where there are no guarantees heading into the draft that he will be a first round pick. He definitely has a strong chance, but we’ve seen first round caliber players before fall further than expected in the draft.

In USA TODAY Sports final mock draft before the real one, Wiggins ends up as a first rounder.

Beyond Budda Baker, the Cardinals’ defense is desperate for difference-makers. It’s not easy to find a 6-1 cornerback with excellent long speed (4.28-second 40-yard dash) and the fluidity that Wiggins regularly exhibits, so he should be a strong consideration for Arizona’s second Day 1 selection.

Wiggins would be an awesome fit for the Cardinals, who also have serious needs in their secondary. During Wiggins career with the Tigers, he was credited by the coaching staff with 50 tackles (3.0 for loss), 24 pass breakups, three interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, a sack and a blocked field goal in 1,377 career snaps over 34 games (18 starts) from 2021-23.

There are few players in this draft that posses the athletic capability of Wiggins, who has an awesome combination of speed and size. He is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire