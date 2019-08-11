Glen 'Big Baby' Davis literally catches Nate Robinson out of the air after game-winning 3-pointer

Glen Davis and Nate Robinson once called themselves "Shrek and Donkey" during the NBA playoffs. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Even as opponents, Shrek and Donkey did it again.

Nate Robinson and Glen “Big Baby” Davis combined to make basketball magic on Saturday in the final moments of a Big 3 game between Davis’ Power and Robinson’s Tri-State.

Needing three more points to win the game, Robinson dodged a lunging Davis above the arc, then ran down and launched a pull-up 3-pointer. Davis recovered and got back to Robinson.

The big man wasn’t there soon enough to stop the shot, but he was there to make quite the catch.

Big Baby really just caught Nate Robinson on his game winning 3.



Only in @thebig3 😂pic.twitter.com/y9ELMxDnOE — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) August 11, 2019

Teammates in the past on the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, David and Robinson once called themselves “Shrek and Donkey” to explain their relationship. Robinson once jumped on Davis’ back in celebration during the playoffs, a script echoed Saturday with Davis as an opponent.

Davis outweighs the 5-foot-9 Robinson by more than 100 pounds.

