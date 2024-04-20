Nate Diaz bails on final press conference with Jorge Masvidal: ‘Square off with yourself, motherf*cker’

Nate Diaz closed the final stop of his press conference tour vs. Jorge Masvidal in a very on-brand fashion.

After spending the past week traveling to Las Vegas, New York, Miami and finally Los Angeles, Diaz was unsurprisingly fed up with answering similar questions repeatedly in such close proximity with Masvidal.

The annoyance spilled over Friday, when Diaz took an early exit from the final stop of the four-city media tour ahead of the 10-round boxing match with Masvidal on June 1.

“I’m done with all this sh*t,” Diaz said. “I’m cool off all this f*cking talking sh*t. I got a whole team to represent. I don’t want to do none of this. I never wanted to do anything with it. F*ck this n*gga and f*ck his team, bro. I’m out. I’ve got to go.”

Nate Diaz pulled a classic Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/mLo3UVtYNX — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 20, 2024

After three faceoffs, Diaz wanted no part in a fourth. And he made that much clear to Masvidal, who beat him by doctor’s stoppage TKO in their original meeting for the BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019.

“Square off with yourself, motherf*cker,” Diaz said.

